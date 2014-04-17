San Diego Firefighter Stair Climb

Image: San Diego Firefighter Stair Climb - Saturday September 7th 2019
ON SEPTEMBER 11th, 2001 403 EMERGENCY RESPONDERS MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE
IN THE PERFORMANCE OF THEIR SWORN DUTY TO PROTECT LIFE. SUCH SACRIFICES CONTINUE TODAY.

WE CLIMB FOR
awareness of sacrifices made by firefighters every-where. Each year, approximately 100 firefighters die while serving their communities.

WE WILL CLIMB
in the spirit of remembrance of the courage and honor displayed by those 403 fallen Emergency Responders.

WE CLIMB TO
care for the firefighters who continue to assume these risks and for the families who share them.

FUNDS RAISED WILL BENEFIT
FirefighterAid, San Diego based 501(c)(3) that provides charitable assistance to Firefighters and families in crisis, and promotes awareness of Firefighter health and safety issues and the impacts they have upon families and communities. They will also benefit these three amazing charities.

FUNDS RAISED

2019 GOAL: $200,000

CURRENT
AMOUNT
$184,987
$200,000

$184,987

CLIMBER SPACESAvailable



0

REGISTER FOR
THE CLIMB TODAY

Date: 9/7/19 / Time: 8AM / Where: Hilton San Diego Bayfront

VOLUNTEER

FOR THE STAIR CLIMB

BUILD YOUR OWN DONATION PAGE,
AND HELP THIS GREAT CAUSE

SPONSORS

THANK YOU TO ALL OF OUR GENEROUS SPONSORS FOR SUPPORTING THIS FANTASTIC EVENT

PRESENTING HOST

PRESENTING MEDIA

CHIEF SPONSOR

DIVISION SPONSOR

BATTALION SPONSORS

STATION SPONSORS

TRUCK SPONSORS