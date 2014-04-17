ON SEPTEMBER 11th, 2001 403 EMERGENCY RESPONDERS MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE

IN THE PERFORMANCE OF THEIR SWORN DUTY TO PROTECT LIFE. SUCH SACRIFICES CONTINUE TODAY.

WE CLIMB FOR

awareness of sacrifices made by firefighters every-where. Each year, approximately 100 firefighters die while serving their communities.

WE WILL CLIMB

in the spirit of remembrance of the courage and honor displayed by those 403 fallen Emergency Responders.